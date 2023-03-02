BASEBALL
Franklin & Marshall at Messiah, 2:30 p.m.
Class 6A: Reading vs. Cumberland Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Class 5A: Manheim Central vs. Exeter, 4:15 p.m.
Class 4A: Berks Catholic vs. Fleetwood, 12:45 p.m.
Class 6A: Waynesboro at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 6A: Cedar Cliff vs. Central York, 6 p.m.
Class 5A: Greencastle-Antrim at York Suburban, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A: Delone Catholic vs. Wyomissing, 11 a.m.
Class 5A: Mechanicsburg at Northern, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Eastern York at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 5A: Lower Dauphin at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.
Class 4A: Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
Class 5A: Susquehannock at West York, 7 p.m.
