BASEBALL
Messiah at Stevenson (2), noon
Bloomsburg at Shippensburg (2), noon
Archbishop Wood vs. Coatesville at Norristown, 1 p.m.
Spring-Ford vs. State College at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.
Reading vs. New Castle at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Parkland vs. Roman Catholic at Norristown, 4:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Neshannock at North Allegheny, noon
West Catholic vs. Executive Education at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Franklin at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.
Devon Prep vs. Trinity at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, 4:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Dock Mennonite at East Stroudsburg, noon
Mahanoy Area vs. Lancaster Mennonite at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, 1:30 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. Bishop Canevin at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.
Erie First Christian vs. Otto Eldred at Clarion, 2 p.m.
McKeesport vs. Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, noon
Erie Cathedral Prep at South Fayette at Sharon, 1 p.m.
Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Wood at Norristown, 2:30 p.m.
West Chester Rustin vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.
Scranton Prep vs. Trinity at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 1 p.m.
Wyomissing vs. North Catholic at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.
Blackhawk vs. Fairview at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, 3 p.m.
Mountain View vs. Meadowbrook Christian at Wyoming Area, 1 p.m.
Union vs. Williamsburg at Armstrong, 1 p.m.
Lourdes Regional vs. St. John Neumann at Muncy, 3 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Otto Eldred at Clarion University, 3:30 p.m.
Messiah at Grove City, 3 p.m.
Dickinson vs. Christopher Newport at Stevenson, 5:45 p.m.
Messiah at Christopher Newport, noon
West Chester at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
Messiah at Albright (2), 3 p.m.
Dickinson in NCAA Division III Championships in Indianapolis, Ind., all day
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Girls swimming prelims, 8:10 a.m.
Boys swimming prelims, 10:45 a.m.
Girls consolations and finals, 3:25 p.m.
Boys consolations and finals, 6:05 p.m.
DeSales at Messiah, 1 p.m.
Cedar Cliff, Northern at Cocalico Tournament, 8 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin Tournament, 8 a.m.
