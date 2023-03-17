BASEBALL
Dickinson vs. Westminster at Auburndale, Fla.(2), 9:15 a.m.
Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 2 p.m.
Stevenson at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Exeter vs. Peters Township at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. Penn Hills at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Imhotep vs. Abington Heights at Easton Middle, 7 p.m.
Radnor vs. Archbishop Ryan at Bensalem, 7:15 p.m.
Neumann Goretti vs. Bishop Shanahan at Pottstown, 7 p.m.
Uniontown vs. North Catholic at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Allentown Central Catholic vs. Eastern York at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Laurel Highlands vs. Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian vs. Farrell at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Linville Hill vs. Chester Charter at Avon Grove, 7 p.m.
Philmont Christian vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Union Area vs. Carlynton at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Carroll vs. Abington at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.
Central York vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff vs. Upper St. Clair at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Norwin vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH vs. Westmont Hilltop at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Mt. Carmel vs. Lancaster Catholic at Hamburg, 7 p.m.
Dunmore vs. Lake Lehman at Scranton, 7 p.m.
Ricer Valley vs. Shady Side at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Homer Center at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.
Shenango vs. Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCourt vs. Kennedy Catholic at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Faith Christian vs. Montrose at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
Dickinson at Stevenson, 8:30 p.m.
Dickinson vs. Ohio Wesleyan at Emerson, Ga., 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Dickinson vs. Coe at Tucson, Ariz., noon
SWIMMING
Dickinson in NCAA Division III Championships at Indianapolis, Ind., All Day
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Girls swimming prelims, 8:10 a.m.
Boys swimming prelims, 10:45 a.m.
Girls consolations and finals, 3:25 p.m.
Boys consolations and finals, 6:05 p.m.
TENNIS
Dickinson vs. Wooster at Hilton Head, S.C., 9:30 a.m.
Dickinson vs. Stockton at Hilton Head, S.C., 9:30 a.m.
West Virginia Wesleyan at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.
