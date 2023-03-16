TODAY
BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson vs. Massachusetts-Liberal Arts at Auburndale, Fla., 2 p.m.
Dickinson vs. Emerson at Auburndale, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson vs. Webster at Tucson, Ariz., noon
Messiah at Marymount (2), noon
Dickinson vs. Central at Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Dickinson in Division III Championships at Indianapolis, Ind., all day
People are also reading…
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
PIAA Championships
At Bucknell University
Class 2A
Girls swimming prelims, 8:10 a.m.
Boys swimming prelims, 10:45 a.m.
Girls Diving, 12:35 p.m.
Girls consolations and finals, 3:25 p.m.
Boys consolations and finals, 6:05 p.m.
TENNIS
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson vs. Asbury at Hilton Head, S.C., 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson vs. Asbury at Hilton Head, S.C., 12:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Central York, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Dover, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson vs. Westminster at Auburndale, Fla.(2), 9:15 a.m.
Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 2 p.m.
Stevenson at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 5A
Exeter vs. Peters Township at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. Penn Hills at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Radnor vs. Archbishop Ryan at Bensalem, 7:15 p.m.
Imhotep vs. Abington Heights or Pocono Mountain West, TBD
Class 4A
Allentown Central Catholic vs. Eastern York at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Laurel Highlands vs. Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Neumann Goretti vs. Bishop Shanahan or Scranton Prep, TBD
Uniontown vs. Valley View or North Catholic, TBD
Class A
Imani Christian vs. Farrell at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Linville Hill vs. Chester Charter at Avon Grove, 7 p.m.
Philmont Christian vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Union Area vs. Carlynton at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
Archbishop Carroll vs. Abington at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.
Central York vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff vs. Upper St. Clair at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Norwin vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
OLSH vs. Westmont Hilltop at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Mt. Carmel vs. Lancaster Catholic at Hamburg, 7 p.m.
Ricer Valley vs. Shady Side at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Imhotep or Dunmore vs. Columbia or Lake Lehman, TBD
Class 2A
Faith Christian vs. Montrose or Marian Catholic, TBD
Sacred Heart vs. Homer Center at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.
Shenango vs. Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCourt vs. Kennedy Catholic at Norwin, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson at Stevenson, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson vs. Ohio Wesleyan at Emerson, Ga., 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson vs. Coe at Tucson, Ariz., noon
SWIMMING
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Dickinson in NCAA Division III Championships at Indianapolis, Ind., All Day
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
PIAA Championships
At Bucknell University
Class 3A
Girls swimming prelims, 8:10 a.m.
Boys swimming prelims, 10:45 a.m.
Boys Diving, 12:35 p.m.
Girls consolations and finals, 3:25 p.m.
Boys consolations and finals, 6:05 p.m.
TENNIS
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson vs. Wooster at Hilton Head, S.C., 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson vs. Stockton at Hilton Head, S.C., 9:30 a.m.
West Virginia Wesleyan at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.