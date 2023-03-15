TODAY
BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
Wilmington (Del.) at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Second Round
Class 6A
Downingtown West vs. New Castle at Bald Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
Parkland vs. Garnet Valley at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. State College at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Lower Merion vs. Roman Catholic at Archbishop Ryan, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg vs. Archbishop Wood at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.
North Penn vs. Coatesville at Pottstown, 7:30 p.m.
Reading vs. Upper Darby at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Spring-Ford at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
North Penn-Mansfield vs. Executive Education at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
MCS vs. Trinity at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Loyalsock Township at Altoona, 7 p.m.
West Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Mid Valley vs. Devon Prep at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Steel Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH vs. Franklin at Westminster College, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Brookville at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Valley View vs. North Catholic at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.
Bishop Shanahan vs. Scranton Prep at Easton Middle, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Otto Eldred vs. Serra Catholic at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.
Sankofa Freedom vs. Dock Mennonite at Bensalem, 6 p.m.
Mahanoy Area vs. Constitution at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Eden Christian at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Erie First Christian vs. Northgate at Sharon, 6 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. West Branch at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Muncy vs. Holy Cross at Hazleton, 7 p.m.
Mercer vs. Bishop Canevin at Hampton, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Second Round
Class 5A
Mechanicsburg vs. South Fayette at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
West Chester Rustin vs. Abington Heights at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.
Gwynedd Mercy vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Pottstown, 6 p.m.
Pittston Area vs. Bishop Shanahan at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Maria vs. Archbishop Wood at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Trafford vs. McKeesport at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic vs. Hollidaysburg at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Mars at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Audenried vs. Trinity at Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m.
Knoch vs. Blackhawk at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.
Scranton Prep vs. Nazareth Academ at Easton, 6 p.m.
Wyomissing vs. Neumann Goretti at Coatesville, 6 p.m.
Harbor Creek vs. North Catholic at Westmindter, College, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Fairview at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic vs. Jersey Shore at Minersville, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Imhotep vs. Dunmore at Liberty, 5 pm.
Columbia vs. Lake Lehman at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Montrose vs. Marian Catholic at Holy Redeemer, 7 p.m.
Class A
Shade vs. Lourdes Regional at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mountain View vs. Christian School of York at Schuylkill Haven, 6 p.m.
Union vs. Elk County Catholic at Clarion University, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Aquinas Academy at Norwin, 6 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic vs. Williamsburg at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Otto Eldred at DuBois, 7 p.m.
St. John Neumann vs. The Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Linville Hill vs. Meadowbrook Christian at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson vs. Skidmore at Emerson, Ga., 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Frostburg State at Shippensburg (2), 2 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Dickinson in NCAA Division III Championships at Indianapolis, Ind., all day
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
PIAA Championships
At Bucknell University
Class 2A
Girls swimming prelims, 8:10 a.m.
Boys swimming prelims, 10:45 a.m.
Girls Diving, 12:35 p.m.
Girls consolations and finals, 3:25 p.m.
Boys consolations and finals, 6:05 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Chambersburg at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah at King’s, 7 p.m.