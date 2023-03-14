BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Tournament

Second Round

Class 5A

Radnor vs. West Philadelphia at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.

Peters Township vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Cathedral Prep vs. Mars at Westminster College, 6 p.m.

Abington Heights vs. Pocono Mt. West at Hazelton, 7 p.m.

Hershey vs. Penn Hills at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Archbishop Ryan vs. West Chester East at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg vs. Imhotep Charter at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Exeter vs. Mechanicsburg at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Uniontown vs. Littlestown at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park vs. Highlands at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands vs. Hampton at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Neumann Goretti vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Pottstown, 7:30 p.m.

Allentown CC vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Overlook vs. Eastern York at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Linville Hill vs. City School at Pottstown, 6 p.m.

Mount Calvary vs. Philmont Christian at Coatesville, 6 p.m.

Carlynton vs. Elk CC at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

LaAcademia vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Cameron County vs. Union Area at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Northumberland Christian vs. Chester Charter at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian vs. Union at Kiski, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony vs. Farrell at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Class 6A

Perkiomen Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 5:30 p.m.

Pennsburg vs. Upper St. Clair at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Norwin vs. Lebanon at Bald Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Easton vs. Central York at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Spring-Ford vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Reading, 6 p.m.

Springfield vs. Abington at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. Upper Dublin at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Mt. Carmel vs. West Catholic at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.

New Hope-Solebury vs. Lancaster Catholic at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Shady Side vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

Avonworth vs. OLSH at North Hills, 6 p.m.

River Valley vs. Laurel at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop vs. Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

South Williamsport vs. Faith Christian at Pottsville, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Line Mountain at Hamburg, 6 p.m.

Redbank vs. Bishop McCort at Kiski, 6 p.m.

Millersburg vs. Homer Center at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Kennedy Catholic at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Shenango vs. Lakeview at Westminster College, 7:30 p.m.

Maplewood vs. Greensburg CC at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Kutztown at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGIATE

Dickinson vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse at Tucson, Arizona, 9 a.m.

Dickinson vs. Webster at Tucson, Arizona, 11 a.m.

Chestnut Hill at Shippensburg (2), 2 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Dickinson vs. Lake Forest at Hilton Head High School, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

COLLEGIATE

Wilmington (Del.) at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Second Round

Class 6A

Downingtown West vs. New Castle at Bald Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Parkland vs. Garnet Valley at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. State College at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Lower Merion vs. Roman Catholic at Archbishop Ryan, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg vs. Archbishop Wood at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

North Penn vs. Coatesville at Pottstown, 7:30 p.m.

Reading vs. Upper Darby at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Spring-Ford at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

North Penn-Mansfield vs. Executive Education at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

MCS vs. Trinity at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Loyalsock Township at Altoona, 7 p.m.

West Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Mid Valley vs. Devon Prep at Easton, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria vs. Steel Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH vs. Franklin at Westminster College, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Brookville at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Scranton Prep at TBD

Valley View vs. North Catholic at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Otto Eldred vs. Serra Catholic at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

Sankofa Freedom vs. Dock Mennonite at Bensalem, 6 p.m.

Mahanoy Area vs. Constitution at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Eden Christian at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Erie First Christian vs. Northgate at Sharon, 6 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. West Branch at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Muncy vs. Holy Cross at Hazleton, 7 p.m.

Mercer vs. Bishop Canevin at Hampton, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Second Round

Class 5A

Mechanicsburg vs. South Fayette at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

West Chester Rustin vs. Abington Heights at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.

Gwynedd Mercy vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Pottstown, 6 p.m.

Pittston Area vs. Bishop Shanahan at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Maria vs. Archbishop Wood at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Trafford vs. McKeesport at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic vs. Hollidaysburg at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Mars at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Audenried vs. Trinity at Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m.

Knoch vs. Blackhawk at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.

Scranton Prep vs. Nazareth Academ at Easton, 6 p.m.

Wyomissing vs. Neumann Goretti at Coatesville, 6 p.m.

Harbor Creek vs. North Catholic at Westmindter, College, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria vs. Fairview at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Lansdale Catholic vs. Jersey Shore at Minersville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Imhotep vs. Dunmore at TBD

Columbia vs. Lake Lehman at TBD

Class 2A

Montrose vs. Marian Catholic at Holy Redeemer, 7 p.m.

Class A

Shade vs. Lourdes Regional at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Christian School of York at Schuylkill Haven, 6 p.m.

Union vs. Elk County Catholic at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Aquinas Academy at Norwin, 6 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Williamsburg at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Otto Eldred at DuBois, 7 p.m.

St. John Neumann vs. The Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Linville Hill vs. Meadowbrook Christian at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson vs. Skidmore at Emerson, Ga., 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGIATE

Frostburg State at Shippensburg (2), 2 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Dickinson in NCAA Division III Championships at Indianapolis, Ind., all day

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

PIAA Championships

At Bucknell University

Class 2A

Girls swimming prelims, 8:10 a.m.

Boys swimming prelims, 10:45 a.m.

Girls Diving, 12:35 p.m.

Girls consolations and finals, 3:25 p.m.

Boys consolations and finals, 6:05 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at King’s, 7 p.m.

