BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson vs. Saint Vincent (2) at Auburndale, Fla., 9:15 a.m.
York at Messiah(2), 12 p.m.
BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
NCAA Division II Championships
Atlantic Region Semifinal
Shippensburg at Glenville State, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 6A
Central vs. North Penn at West Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
West Chester Henderson at Parkland, 3 p.m.
Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.
Haverford at Reading, 3 p.m.
Upper Darby at Bethlethem Liberty, 3 p.m.
Erie at New Castle, 3 p.m.
Central York at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic cs. Wilson at Gateway, 3 p.m.
Chambersburg at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 4 p.m.
Emmaus at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. State College, 4 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Central Bucks East at Archbishop Ryan, 4:30 p.m.
Coatesville at Scranton, 5 p.m.
Williamsport at Lower Merion, 5 p.m.
Roman Catholic vs. Perkiomen Valley at West Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Downingtown West, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
West Philadelphia vs. West Scranton at Scranton, 3 p.m.
Chichester at Pocono Mountain West, 3 p.m.
Murrell Dobbins at Abington Heights, 5 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Central Mountain, 5 p.m.
West Chester East at East Stroudsburg South, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
E&S Carver at Allentown Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Octorara at Scranton Prep, 5 p.m.
Shamokin at Valley View, 5:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Lewisburg Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
North Penn-Mansfield at Delone Catholic, 12:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bedford, 2 p.m.
SLA Beeber at Holy Redeemer, 3 p.m.
String Theory at Executive Education, 3 p.m.
Devon Prep at Saucon Valley, 3 p.m.
OLSH vs. Westmont Hilltop at South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Seneca at Deer Lakes, 3 p.m.
Neshannock at Oil City, 3 p.m.
Mid Valley at Troy, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Yough at Mt. Aloysius College, 5 p.m.
Seton-La Salle at Brookville, 5 p.m.
MCS vs. Palmerton at Bensalem, 6 p.m.
West Catholic vs. Columbia at West Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Loyalsock Township at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Northwest at Mahanoy Area, 2 p.m.
Karns City at Aliquippa, 2 p.m.
St. John Neumann at Lancaster Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Eden Christian at Conemaugh Township, 2 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Clarion Limestone, 2 p.m.
Northgate vs. McConnellsburg at Northgate, 2 p.m.
Sankofa Freedom at Tri-Valley, 3 p.m.
Erie First Christian vs. Clairton at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 3 p.m.
Cambridge Springs at West Branch, 4 p.m.
United vs. Serra Catholic at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Constitution vs. Delaware County Christian at Bensalem, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Huntingdon at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholid at Otto Eldred, 4:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Minersville at Lackawanna College, 5 p.m.
Mount Union at Muncy, 6 p.m.
Antietam at Dock Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Class A
Cameron County at Portage, 2 p.m.
Linville Hill Christian vs. North Penn-Liberty at Manheim Township, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame East Stroudsburg vs. Mount Calvary at East Stroudsburg, 5 p.m.
Northumberland Christian vs. Forest City at Lewisburg, 6 pm.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 6A
Abington at Wyoming Valley West, 3 p.m.
Class 5A
Villa Maria vs. Scranton at Great Valley, noon
Susquehannock at West Chester Rustin, 2 p.m.
Northern at McKeesport, 2 p.m.
Oakland Catholic vs. Manheim Central at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Archbishop Ryan at Abington Heights, 3 p.m.
Upper Moreland at Bethlehem Catholic, 3 p.m.
Samuel Fels at Pittston Area, 3 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Archbishop Wood, 3 p.m.
Mars at York Suburban, 3 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mechanicsburg, 3 p.m.
Penn Trafford at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.
Freire Charter vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Archbishop Wood, 4:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. Trinity Area at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 4:30 p.m.
West York at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.
Bishop Shanahan at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
MaST Charter at Delone Catholic, 2 p.m.
Conneaut at North Catholic, 2 p.m.
Warren at Blachawk, 2 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic vs. Bishop McDevitt at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.
Eastern York at Allentown Central Catholic, 3 p.m.
Lewisburg at Scranton Prep, 3 p.m.
Nazareth Academy vs. E&S Carver at Holy Family College, 3 p.m.
Audenreid vs. Berks Catholic at Bensalem, 3 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti at North Schuylkill, 3 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Harbor Creek, 3 p.m.
Knoch at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
Beaver Area at Fairview, 3 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Highlands at Mt. Aloysius College, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming Area at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Parkway Center City at Wyomissing, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Loyalsock Township at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Holy Redeemer at Mt. Carmel, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Dunmore, 5 p.m.
Lake Lehman vs. Pen Argyl at Moravian, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Mast II at Marian Catholic, 1 p.m.
Northwest at Montrose, 6 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at South Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Class A
Clarion at Union, 2 p.m.
Northern Bedford at Elk County Catholic, 2 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. North Clarion at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.
Aquinas Academ vs. Juniata Valley at Deer Lakes, 2 p.m.
Lourdes at Nativity BVM, 3 p.m.
Jamestown vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Monessen at Otto Eldred, 3 p.m.
Christian School of York at Jenkintown, 4 p.m.
Williamsburg vs. St. Joseph at Claysburg, 4 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian vs. Harrisburg Academy at St. John Neumann, 5:30 p.m.
Shade at Mount Calvary, 6 p.m.
The Christian Academy vs. High Point at Delaware County Christian, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg Christian at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Weatherly at St. John Neumann, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
COLLEGIATE MEN
Illinois Wesleyan at Dickinson, 12 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson at St. Mary's Maryland, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class 3A
Semifinals and fourth-round consolations, 9 a.m.
Fifth-round consolations, 11:30 a.m.
Finals, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals, 2 p.m.