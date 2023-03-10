local schedule
TODAY
BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
West Chester at Shippensburg, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
NCAA Division II Championships
Atlantic Region Quarterfinal
Shippensburg vs. West Virginia State at Glenville, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 5A
Mars vs. Manheim Central at Manheim Township, 5:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Exeter, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
West Chester Rustin at Archbishop Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
Imhotep Charter vs. Holy Ghost Prep at Abraham Lincoln, Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Warwick at Rdnor, 7 p.m.
West Philadelphia vs. West Scranton at Scranton, 7 p.m.
West Chester East at East Stroudsburg South, 7 p.m.
Murrell Dobbins at Abington Heights, 7 p.m.
Chichester at Pocono Mountain West, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Unionville, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Hershey, 7 p.m.
DuBois at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. South Fayette at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Uniontown at Berks Catholic, 6 p.m.
Neumann Goretti vs. Middletown at Archbishop Wood, 7 p.m.
Greater Nanticoke Area at Bethlehem Catholic, 7 p.m.
Audenried at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.
Octorara at Scranton Prep, 7 p.m.
E&S Carver at Allentown Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Cardinal O’Hara at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.
Overbrook vs. Blue Mountain at Bensalem, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Danville, 7 p.m.
Shamokin at Valley View, 7 p.m.
Hickory at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Grove City, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Lewisburg Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Chester Charter vs. Lancaster Country Day at Strath Haven, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame East Stroudsburg vs. Mount Calvary at East Stroudsburg, 5 p.m.
Northumberland Christian vs. Forest City at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.
Linville Hill Christian vs. North Penn-Liberty at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.
City School vs. Bethlehem Christian at Upper Merion, 7 p.m.
PhilMont Christian at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
LaAcademia at Sullivan County, 7 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Union-Rimersburg, 7 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Harmony, 7 p.m.
Geibel Catholic at Farrell, 7 p.m.
Cameron COunty at Portage, 7 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Union-New Castle, 7 p.m.
Southern Fulton vs. Carlynton at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.
Neigborhood Academy at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Saint Joseph’s Academy at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian vs. Clarion at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 6A
Neshaminy at Archbishop Carroll, 4:30 p.m.
Central vs. Springfield at Archbishop Ryan, Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Conestoga vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
Norwin at Central Duaphin, 6 p.m.
Manheim Township at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Perkiomen Valley, 7 p.m.
Abington at Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.
Unionville at Easton, 7 p.m.
Souderton at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.
Garnet Valley at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Upper Dublin at Bethlehem Liberty, 7 p.m.
Nazareth at Pennsbury, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Haverford, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Imhotep Charter vs. Pequea Valley at Abraham Lincoln, Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
West Catholic vs. Palmerton at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.
York Catholic at River Valley, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Waynesburg Central at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge vs. Keystone Oaks at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Dunmore, 7 p.m.
Loyalsock Township at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Lale Lehman vs. Pen Argyl at Moravian, 7 p.m.
Holy Redeemer at Mt. Carmel Area, 7 p.m.
Masterman at New Hope-Solebury, 7 p.m.
Pickett Mastery Charter at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sharpsville at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Karns City, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Forest Hills at North Hills Middle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Penn Treaty vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Upper Merion, 5:30 p.m.
Marion Center at Shenango, 6 p.m.
Lancsater Mennonite at South Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Belmont Charter at Faith Christian, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Montrose, 7 p.m.
Mast II at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Northern Lehigh at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Houston at Homer Center, 7 p.m.
Lakeview at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Aliquippa at Maplewood, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Windber, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Redbank, 7 p.m.
Bishop McCourt at Freedom, 7 p.m.
United vs. Burgettstown at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Kennedy Catholic, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Dickinson in NCAA Division II Championships at Birmingham, Ala., 9 a.m.
Shippensburg in NCAA Division II Championships at Virginia Beach, Va., 4:44 p.m.
Messiah in Myrtle Beach Challene, 9 a.m.
LACROSSE
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah vs. Sewanee at Montgomery Bell, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah vs. Gordon at Hilton Head, S.C., 9 a.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Messiah vs. Gordon at Hilton Head, S.C., 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
COLLEGIATE
Shippensburg in NCAA Division II Championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 10 a.m.
Messiah in NCAA Division III Championships, 10 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class 3A
Quarterfinals and second-round consolations, 2:15 p.m.
Third-round consolations, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals and second-round consolations, 9 a.m.
Third-round consolations, 11:15 a.m.
Semifinals and fourth-round consolations, 7:30 p.m.
Fifth-round consolations, 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 6A
Central vs. North Penn at West Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
West Chester Henderson at Parkland, 3 p.m.
Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.
Haverford at Reading, 3 p.m.
Upper Darby at Bethlethem Liberty, 3 p.m.
Erie at New Castle, 3 p.m.
Central York at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic cs. Wilson at Gateway, 3 p.m.
Chambersburg at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 4 p.m.
Emmaus at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. State College, 4 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Central Bucks East at Archbishop Ryan, 4:30 p.m.
Coatesville at Scranton, 5 p.m.
Williamsport at Lower Merion, 5 p.m.
Roman Catholic vs. Perkiomen Valley at West Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Downingtown West, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
North Penn-Mansfield at Delone Catholic, 12:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bedford, 2 p.m.
SLA Beeber at Holy Redeemer, 3 p.m.
String Theory at Executive Education, 3 p.m.
Devon Prep at Saucon Valley, 3 p.m.
OLSH vs. Westmont Hilltop at South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Seneca at Deer Lakes, 3 p.m.
Neshannock at Oil City, 3 p.m.
Mid Valley at Troy, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Yough at Mt. Aloysius College, 5 p.m.
Seton-La Salle at Brookville, 5 p.m.
MCS vs. Palmerton at Bensalem, 6 p.m.
West Catholic vs. Columbia at West Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Loyalsock Township at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Northwest at Mahanoy Area, 2 p.m.
Karns City at Aliquippa, 2 p.m.
St. John Neumann at Lancaster Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Eden Christian at Conemaugh Township, 2 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Clarion Limestone, 2 p.m.
Northgate vs. McConnellsburg at Northgate, 2 p.m.
Sankofa Freedom at Tri-Valley, 3 p.m.
Erie First Christian vs. Clairton at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 3 p.m.
Cambridge Springs at West Branch, 4 p.m.
United vs. Serra Catholic at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Constitution vs. Delaware County Christian at Bensalem, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Huntingdon at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholid at Otto Eldred, 4:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Minersville at Lackawanna College, 5 p.m.
Mount Union at Muncy, 6 p.m.
Antietam at Dock Mennonite, 6 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 5A
Villa Maria vs. Scranton at Great Valley, noon
Susquehannock at West Chester Rustin, 2 p.m.
Northern at McKeesport, 2 p.m.
Oakland Catholic vs. Manheim Central at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Archbishop Ryan at Abington Heights, 3 p.m.
Upper Moreland at Bethlehem Catholic, 3 p.m.
Samuel Fels at Pittston Area, 3 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Archbishop Wood, 3 p.m.
Mars at York Suburban, 3 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mechanicsburg, 3 p.m.
Penn Trafford at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.
Freire Charter vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Archbishop Wood, 4:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. Trinity Area at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 4:30 p.m.
West York at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.
Bishop Shanahan at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
MaST Charter at Delone Catholic, 2 p.m.
Conneaut at North Catholic, 2 p.m.
Warren at Blachawk, 2 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic vs. Bishop McDevitt at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.
Eastern York at Allentown Central Catholic, 3 p.m.
Lewisburg at Scranton Prep, 3 p.m.
Nazareth Academy vs. E&S Carver at Holy Family College, 3 p.m.
Audenreid vs. Berks Catholic at Bensalem, 3 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti at North Schuylkill, 3 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Harbor Creek, 3 p.m.
Knoch at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
Beaver Area at Fairview, 3 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Highlands at Mt. Aloysius College, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming Area at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Parkway Center City at Wyomissing, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Clarion at Union, 2 p.m.
Northern Bedford at Elk County Catholic, 2 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. North Clarion at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.
Aquinas Academ vs. Juniata Valley at Deer Lakes, 2 p.m.
Lourdes at Nativity BVM, 3 p.m.
Jamestown vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Monessen at Otto Eldred, 3 p.m.
Christian School of York at Jenkintown, 4 p.m.
Williamsburg vs. St. Joseph at Claysburg, 4 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian vs. Harrisburg Academy at St. John Neumann, 5:30 p.m.
Shade at Mount Calvary, 6 p.m.
The Christian Academy vs. High Point at Delaware County Christian, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg Christian at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Weatherly at St. John Neumann, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class 3A
Semifinals and fourth-round consolations, 9 a.m.
Fifth-round consolations, 11:30 a.m.
Finals, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals, 2 p.m.