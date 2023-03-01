BASEBALL
Messiah at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Lock Haven at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Kutztown at Shippensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Warwick at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Octorara at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
William Penn at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Keystone Kraken vs. Central York, 6 p.m.
Lower Dauphin vs. Central Dauphin, 8:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Messiah at King’s, 7 p.m.
Seton Hill at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Messiah at Franklin & Marshall, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lancaster Bible at Messiah, 7 p.m.
