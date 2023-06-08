TODAY
BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
Cedar Cliff vs. North Allegheny at Mt. Aloysius College, 2 p.m.
Spring-Ford vs. Mt. Lebanon at Big Spring, 2:30 p.m.
Central Bucks West vs. Father Judge at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Meeting, 4 p.m.
North Penn vs. Liberty at Boyertown, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Monsignor Bonner vs. Bethel Park at Big Spring, noon
Strath Haven vs. Selinsgrove at Pine Grove, 1 p.m.
Shaler vs. Penn Trafford at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Pocono Mountain East vs. Greencastle-Antrim at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Archbishop Wood vs. Montoursville at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, noon
Hopewell vs. Cathedral Prep at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana vs. Bellefonte at Mt. Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Hanover at Muhlenberg, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Riverside vs. Fairview at Slippery Rock University, noon
Hughesville vs. Saucon Valley at Pine Grove, 3:30 p.m.
Camp Hill vs. Neumann Goretti at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.
Punxsutawney vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Mount Union vs. Calvary Christian at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 2:30 p.m.
Sharpsville vs. Burgettstown at Westminster College, 2:30 p.m.
Karns City vs. Bald Eagle at DuBois, 3 p.m.
South Williamsport vs. Kutztown at Pine Grove, 6 p.m.
Class A
Saegertown vs. Clarion at Westminster College, noon
Greenwood vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Vets Field, Altoona, 3 p.m.
Dock Mennonite vs. Northeast Bradford at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Southern Fulton vs. West Middlesex at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
Cumberland Valley vs. Haverford at Twin Valley, noon
North Penn vs. Hazelton at Patriots Park, Allentown, 1 p.m.
Chambersburg vs. Nazareth at Twin Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Downingtown East vs. Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Upper Dublin vs. Northern at Exeter, 12:30 p.m.
West Chester Rustin vs. Armstrong at Messiah University, 4 p.m.
Shaler Area vs. Trinity at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Abington Heights at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Archbishop Wood vs. Montrour at Messiah University, 1 p.m.
Blue Mountain vs. Jersey Shore at Bloomsburg University, 4 p.m.
Archbishop Ryan vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Spring-Ford, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward vs. Belle Vernon at Hempfield Area, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Mid Valley vs. Forest Hills at Central Columbia, noon
North Penn-Liberty vs. Palisades at Central Columbia, 2 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Juniata at St. Francis University, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge vs. Jamestown at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Everett vs. Cranberry at DuBois, 3 p.m.
South Wiliamsport vs. Bristol at Patriots Park, Allentown, 3:30 p.m.
Minersville Area vs. Bald Eagle Area at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Sharpsville at Westminster College, 4 p.m.
Class A
Union vs. West Branch at DuBois, 1 p.m.
Chartiers Houston vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Hempfield Area, 2 p.m.
Tri Valley vs. Old Forge at Bloomsburg University, 2 p.m.
Glendale vs. Carmichaels at Somerset Area, 4 p.m.