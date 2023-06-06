Wissahickon at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Shady Side at Manheim Township, 4 p.m.
LaSalle College at Garnet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Radnor, 7 p.m.
Marple Newtown at Wyoming Seminary, 6 p.m.
Cocalico at Danville, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Lampeter-Strasburg, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Cathedral Prep, 6 p.m.
Scranton Prep at West Chester Rustin, 7 p.m.
Devon Prep at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Great Valley at Easton, noon
Radnor at Central, 3:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Penncrest, 4 p.m.
Southwestern at Springfield, 5 p.m.
McDowell at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Upper Moreland vs. Archbishop Carroll at Gwynedd Mercy, noon
Hershey at Danville, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Conneaut, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Twin Valley, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mars, 4:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Mount Saint Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Shananan at Southern Lehigh, 5 p.m.
Gwynedd Mercy at Crestwood, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Pennridge at LaSalle College, 11 a.m.
William Tennett at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Northeast at Upper Dublin, 5 p.m.
Warwick at Shaler, 5 p.m.
Emmaus at Delaware Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Parkland, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny at Central York, 6 p.m.
Canon McMillan at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Manheim Central vs. Obama Academy at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Academy of Palumbo at Blue Ridge, 5 p.m.
Exeter at Lansdale Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Masterman at Lower Dauphin, 6 p.m.
Ambridge at Mercyhurst Prep, 6 p.m.
Cochranton at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Holy Redeemer at Dock Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Mars at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
