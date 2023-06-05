BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 6A
McDowell vs. North Allegheny at Mercyhurst University, 11:30 a.m.
Manheim Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.
Central Bucks West vs. Wilson at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Meeting, 4 p.m.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh at Father Judge, 4 p.m.
Abington at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Central at Spring-Ford, 4 p.m.
North Penn at Hazleton, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Avon Grove at DeSales University, 7:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Shaler vs. Muhlenberg at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Strath Haven vs. Lower Dauphin at Neumann University, 4 p.m.
Pocono Mountain East vs. Upper Dublin at DeSales university, 4 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim 7, Franklin Towne Charter 0 (forfeit)
Monsignor Bonner vs. West Chester Rustin at La Salle College HS, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. Penn-Traffod at Lock Haven University, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove vs. Warwick at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Greater Latrobe at Bellefonte, 2 p.m.
Hopewell vs. Northern Lebanon at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Archbishop Wood, 4 p.m.
Montoursville at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Indiana at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Dallas vs. Esperanza at Lake Lehman, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Hanover at Central Columbia, Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. Montour at Mercyhurst University, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Neumann-Goretti vs. Allentown Central Catholic at La Salle College HS, 1 p.m.
Fairview vs. East Allegheny at Mercyhurst University, 2 p.m.
Tyrone at Riverside, Elmwood City, 3 p.m.
Camp Hill vs. Masterman at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Hughesville vs. Riverside at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Saucon Valley, 4 p.m.
Avonworth at Phillipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.
Punxsutawney vs. Neshannock at Showers Field, DuBois, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Redbank Valley vs. Burgettstown at Showers Field, DuBois, 1 p.m.
Tacomy vs. Calvary Christian at Lincoln, Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
South Williamsport at Schuylkill Haven, 4 p.m.
McConnelllsburg at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.
Mount Union at Waylusing Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Kutztown at Elk Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Sharpsville vs. Serra Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.
Seton La Salle vs. Karns City at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class A
West Middlesex vs. Union at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.
Clarion vs. Harmony at Showers Field, DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
Dock Mennonite vs. Marian Catholic at Methacton, 4 p.m.
Meyersdale at Greenwood, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Vets Field, Altoona, 4 p.m.
Northeast Bradford vs. Susquehanna Community at Mansfield University, 4:30 p.m.
California at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Saegertown at Upper St. Clair, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 6A
Mifflin County at Hempfield Area, 11 a.m.
Governor Mifflina at North Penn, 2 p.m.
Central vs. Chambersburg at Cardinal O’Hara, 4 p.m.
Pennridge at Nazareth, 4 p.m.
Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Easton at Haverford, 4 p.m.
Downingtown East at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh, at Hazleton, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Pocono Mountain East vs. West Chester Rustin at Patriot’s Park, Allentown, noon
Upper Dublin at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.
Shaler at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Oxford, 4 p.m.
Armstrong at Mechanicsbrug, 4 p.m.
Solanco vs. Trinity at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Hatboro-Horsham at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Abington Heights 7, Franklin Towne Charter 0 (forfeit)
Class 4A
Cathedral Prep vs. Elizabeth Forward at Penn State Behrend, 2 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Trinity at Hempfeild Area (Greensburg), 2 p.m.
Villa Maria at Archbishop Ryan, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Lehigh at Valley View, 4 p.m.
Jersey Shore vs. East Pennsboro at Elm Park, Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Montour at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Archbishop Wood at Lampeter-Strasburg, 5 p.m.
Swenson at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Conwell-Egan at Palisades, 1 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Fort LeBoeuf at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Jamestown vs. Waynesburg at Allegheny College, 3 p.m.
Burrell at Juniata, 4 p.m.
North Penn-Liberty vs. Susquenita at Smythe Park, 4:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Upper Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mid Valley, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Elk Lake vs. Minersville Area, at Tunkhannock, 1 p.m.
Sharpsville vs. Monitequ at Allegheny College, 1 p.m.
Mast 2 at Bristol, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Cranberry, 4 p.m.
South Williamsport vs. Newport at Elm Park, 4:30 p.m.
Muncy at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Laurel at Everett, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Union vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Neshannock, 2 p.m.
Dock Mennonite vs. Tri Valley at North Penn, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Springs vs. Chartiers-Houston at Penn State Behrend, 4 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Frazier at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Glendale at Myersdale, 4:30 p.m.
Old Forge vs. Bucktail at University of Scranton, 5 p.m.