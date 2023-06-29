TODAY
BASEBALL
West Hanover at Cumberland valley 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Biglerville 6 p.m.
Glen Rock at Mechanicsburg 6 p.m.
Jefferson at South Mountain 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle 6 p.m.
Dillsburg at New Cumberland 6 p.m.
Duncannon at Red Land 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
New Cumberland at Hampden (DH) 5:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Enola 6 p.m.
Newville at Dillsburg 6 p.m.
