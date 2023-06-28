alert Local Schedule Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for June 28 Jun 28, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sammy Magee scored the winning run on Sabrina Paulin's ninth-inning hit, and the Polar Bears defeated Shaler 3-2 for the title. Tim Gross BASEBALLTwilightEast Shore LeagueNew Cumberland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m. Photos: Camp Hill scores walk-off win in state baseball semifinals Camp Hill's Dom Tozzi is mobbed by his teammates after hitting a single and driving in the winning run during the seventh inning of a PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Dom Tozzi, left, is mobbed by his teammates after hitting a single and driving in the winning run during the seventh inning of a PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill relaxes in the dugout before the start of a game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Noah Doi, left, avoids getting picked off at third base from Saucon Valley's Jake Albert during the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill celebrates after defeating Saucon Valley in their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's pitcher Dom Tozzi fields a ground ball to the mound in time to make the out against Saucon Valley's Rocky Viscito at first base during the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Kobe Moore, left, gets the out at second base against Saucon Valley during the first inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's pitcher Dom Tozzi fires in a strike during the first inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Luke Parise gives a fist pump after making in out at second base during the first inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's catcher Luke Parise slaps the tag on Saucon Valley's Landon Beckowski for the out during the third inning of a PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredricksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Noah Doi makes a safe slide into second base after hitting a double during the third inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Noah Doi makes a safe slide into third base during the third inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Noah Doi roars after scoring a run during the third inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Jonathan Drawbaugh, left, avoids getting picked off at first base from Saucon Valley's Jake Albert during the fourth inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill takes the field during the fifth inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Luke Parise fires in a strike during the sixth inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Ethan Shamash loses his helmet as he sprints to home plate to score a run during the sixth inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredricksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Jonathan Drawbaugh roars after scoring a run during the sixth inning of a PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Camp Hill's Noah Doi launches himself to third base for a safe slide during the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinals game against Saucon Valley on Tuesday at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel 