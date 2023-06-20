TODAY
BASEBALL
Cashtown at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Pleasureville at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Manchester at South Mountain, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Enola (DH), 5 p.m.
Newville at Mount Holly, 6 p.m.
Dillsburg at Hampden, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at New Cumberland, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Delaware South at Mid Penn, 8 a.m.
Mid Penn at Delaware County, 10 a.m.
Mid Penn at Mercer County, 2 p.m.
Wednesday
BASEBALL
Cumberland Valley at Linglestown, 6 p.m.
McAlisterville at Enola, 6 p.m.
Perry County at New Cumberland, 6 p.m.
Duncannon at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
New Cumberland at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.
Photos: Camp Hill scores walk-off win in state baseball semifinals
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!