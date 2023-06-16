BASEBALL
At Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State University
Father Judge vs. Mt. Lebanon, ppd. —> Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Bellefonte, ppd. —> Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Mount Union vs. Bald Eagle Area, ppd. —> Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
At Nittany Lion Park, Penn State University
Northern vs. Shaler, ppd. —> Saturday, 4 p.m.
Mid Valley vs. Juniata, ppd. —> Saturday, noon
Tri Valley vs. Union, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
At Panzer Stadium, Penn State University
Radnor vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Marple Newtown vs. Mars, 2:30 p.m.
At Panzer Stadium, Penn State University
Owen J. Roberts vs. Penncrest, noon
Archbishop Carroll vs. Twin Valley, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
At Rec Hall, Penn State University
Parkland vs. Shaler, 1:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin vs. Cochranton, 11 a.m.
