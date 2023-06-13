TODAY
Cedar Cliff vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Aloysius College, 2 p.m.
Father Judge vs. North Penn at Neumann University, 3 p.m.
Monsignor Bonner vs. Shaler at Hershey, 3:30 p.m.
Strath Haven vs. Greencastle-Antrim at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 6:30 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Dallas at DeSales University, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill vs. Saucon Valley at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.
Mount Union vs. Kutztown at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Dock Mennonite vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Springfield at Exeter, 4 p.m.
La Salle College vs. Radnor at Garnet Valley, 5 p.m.
West Chester Rustin vs. Marple Newton at Garnet Valley, 3 p.m.
Mars vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Owen J. Roberts vs, Conestoga at Perkiomen, 5 p.m.
Springfield vs. Penncrest at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.
Archbishop Carroll vs. Mount St. Joseph at West Chester Henderson, 3 p.m.
Bishop Shanahan vs. Twin Valley at West Chester Henderson, 4:30 p.m.
Abington Heights vs. Northern at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.
Blue Mountain vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.
Palisades vs. Mid Valley at Bloomsburg University, 4 p.m.
South Williamsport vs. Bald Eagle Area at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Tri Valley vs. Glendale at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Parkland at Manheim Township, 5 p.m.
Shaler vs. Central York at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Cochranton at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.
Lower Dauphin vs. Exeter at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.
Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!