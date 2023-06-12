BASEBALL
Father Judge vs. North Penn at Neumann University, ppd. —> Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Cedar Cliff vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.
Monsignor Bonner vs. Shaler at Hershey, ppd. —> Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.
Strath Haven vs. Greencastle-Antrim at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, ppd. —> Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Dallas at DeSales University, ppd. —> Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Bellefonte vs. Hopewell at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill vs. Saucon Valley at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, ppd. —> Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Riverside vs. Punxsutawney at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.
Mount Union vs. Kutztown at Big Spring, ppd. -> Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area vs. Sharpsville at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Dock Mennonite vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Central Columbia, ppd. —> Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Clarion vs. Southern Fulton at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cumberland Valley vs. Hempfield at Saint Francis University, 4 p.m.
North Penn vs. Chambersburg at Millersville University, 6 p.m.
Armstrong vs. Shaler at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Abington Heights vs. Northern at Patriots Park, Allentown, ppd. -> Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Blue Mountain vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.
Montour vs. Elizabeth Forward at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Palisades vs. Mid Valley at Bloomsburg University, 4 p.m.
Juniata at Jamestown at DuBois, 4 p.m.
South Williamsport vs. Bald Eagle Area at Central Mountain, 1 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Everett at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Union vs. Claysburg Kimmel at Norwin, 2 p.m.
Tri Valley vs. Glendale at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.
Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!