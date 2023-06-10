LACROSSE
LaSalle College 10 Parkland 1
Wissahickon at Radnor, noon
Springfield vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mechanicsburg, 2 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Downingtown East at Exeter, 4 p.m.
West Chester Rustin vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Exeter, noon
Cocalico vs. Marple Newtown at Exeter, 2 p.m.
Mars vs. Susquehannock at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. South Fayette at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Penncrest vs. Pine-Richland at Mechanicsburg, noon
Manheim Township vs. Springfield at Exeter, 6 p.m.
Owen J. Roberts vs. Great Valley at West Chester East, 6:30 p.m.
Radnor vs. Conestoga at West Chester Rustin, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley 18, Blackhawk 5
Mount Saint Joseph 11, Hershey 6
Archbishop Carroll 20, Gwynedd Mercy 5
Mars vs. Bishop Shanahan at Penn State, noon
VOLLEYBALL
Canon McMillan vs. Shaler at Peters Township, 11 a.m.
Central York vs. La Salle College at Avon Grove, 11 a.m.
Upper Dublin vs. Parkland at Governor Mifflin, 5 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Emmaus at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Dock Mennonite vs. Exeter at Schuylkill Valley, 11 a.m.
West Shamokin vs. Cochranton at Peters Township, 12:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Manheim Central at Richland, 1 p.m.
Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge at Holy Redeemer, 4 p.m.
