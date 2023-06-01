Share this article paywall-free.
LACROSSE
Central York at Manheim Township, 1 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Dallastown at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Manheim Township, 11 a.m.
South Western at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Hershey, 2:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Lower Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cumberland Valley vs. Central Dauphin at Messiah, 5 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Chambersburg, 2 p.m.
Northern vs. Mechanicsburg at Messiah, 3 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Solanco, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon Valley College, 4:30 p.m.
Berks Catholic at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Warwick, 4 p.m.
Exeter at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.
