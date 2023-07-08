TODAY
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
Enola at Duncannon (DH), 11 a.m.
TWILIGHT
East Shore League
Cumberland Valley at McAlisterville, 1 p.m.
York Central League
Windsor at Dillsburg, 10:30 a.m.
Stewartstown at Mechanicsburg, 10:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
Cumberland County Tournament, TBD
People are also reading…
TWILIGHT
South Penn League
New Oxford at Shippensburg, 1 p.m. (DH)
MONDAY
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
Cumberland County Tournament, TBD
TWILIGHT
East Shore League
New Cumberland at West Hanover, 6 p.m.