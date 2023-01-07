 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 7

  • 0
Basketball stock shot 1
Sentienl File

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Washington, 3 p.m.

Messiah at Eastern, 3 p.m.

Shippensburg at Edinboro, 3 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson at Washington, 1 p.m.

Messiah at Eastern, 1 p.m.

Shippensburg at Edinboro, 1 p.m.

Shippensburg's Jackson Stought hits his sixth 3-pointer of the game, helping Shippensburg extend a 17-2 run against Big Spring Tuesday.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Dunks for Drew

Boiling Springs vs. Greencastle, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg vs. Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

West York Showcase

People are also reading…

Shippensburg vs. Spring Grove, 2:15 p.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. Red Lion, 5:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

SQUASH

COLLEGIATE MEN

Middlebury at Dickinson, 1 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Middlebury at Dickinson, 3 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at New Year’s Challenge at Bucknell University, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Messiah, Shippensburg in Manganaro Duals at Ursinus, 10 a.m.

SCHOLASTIC

Trinity in Blue Streak Duals at Manheim Township, 7 a.m.

Big Spring in Raider Duals at Twin Valley, 8 a.m.

Shippensburg in Canner Duals at Biglerville, 8:30 a.m.

Carlisle, Cumberland Valley in Cedar Duals at Lebanon, 9 a.m.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Harrisburg at Mechanicsburg, 11 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith fights for two points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News