Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 7

Dickinson at Washington, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Eastern, 3 p.m.
Shippensburg at Edinboro, 3 p.m.
Dickinson at Washington, 1 p.m.
Messiah at Eastern, 1 p.m.
Shippensburg at Edinboro, 1 p.m.
Boiling Springs vs. Greencastle, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg vs. Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg vs. Spring Grove, 2:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff vs. Red Lion, 5:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Middlebury at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Middlebury at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Cumberland Valley at New Year’s Challenge at Bucknell University, 10 a.m.
Messiah, Shippensburg in Manganaro Duals at Ursinus, 10 a.m.
Trinity in Blue Streak Duals at Manheim Township, 7 a.m.
Big Spring in Raider Duals at Twin Valley, 8 a.m.
Shippensburg in Canner Duals at Biglerville, 8:30 a.m.
Carlisle, Cumberland Valley in Cedar Duals at Lebanon, 9 a.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Mechanicsburg, 11 a.m.
Photos: 61st Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!