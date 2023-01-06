Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 6

BASKETBALL
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Exeter vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:25 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.
SQUASH
Amherst at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Amherst at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Messiah at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Photos: Central Dauphin defeats Cumberland Valley for District 3 Class 6A title
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!