Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 6

Basketball stock shot 1
Sentienl File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Hunter led the Eagles with 20 points and guided the hosts to a 55-37 victory. 

Carlisle at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Bears Division

Exeter vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:25 p.m.

Viola Division

Twin Valley vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.

SQUASH

COLLEGIATE MEN

Amherst at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Amherst at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Messiah at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

