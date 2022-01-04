 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 4

Swimming stock
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Carnegie Mellon at Messiah, 6 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, 6 p.m.

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg vs. Carlisle at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Trinity at Northern, 5 p.m.

