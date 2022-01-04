Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 4

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Carnegie Mellon at Messiah, 6 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Steelton-Highspire, 6 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg vs. Carlisle at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Trinity at Northern, 5 p.m.