Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 31

Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Northern, 5 p.m.
Trinity at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.
District 3 Team Tournament
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove vs. Elizabethtown, 6 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at Elco, 6 p.m.
Lower Dauphin vs. Chambersburg, 6 p.m.
Manheim Central at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Central York, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 6 p.m.
First-round winners at host sites, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Boiling Springs wrestling pulls away from Shippensburg on senior night
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!