 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 31

  • 0
Basketball stock shot
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesboro at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Northern, 5 p.m.

Trinity at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 3A

At Central Dauphin

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove vs. Elizabethtown, 6 p.m.

At Elco

Conestoga Valley at Elco, 6 p.m.

Lower Dauphin vs. Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

At Wilson

Manheim Central at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Central York, 6 p.m.

At Cumberland Valley

Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

First-round winners at host sites, 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News