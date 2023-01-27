Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 27

BASKETBALL
Cumberland valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 8 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Lower Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:25 p.m.
Keystone Kraken vs. Susquehanna Stampede at Twin Ponds, 6:45 p.m.
West Shore vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, 9 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Shippensburg in Bison Open at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
SQUASH
Dickinson at Connecticut, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Messiah vs. Mount St. Joseph at Wittenburg, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Messiah at Wheaton Invitational, 11 a.m.
Camp Hill at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
