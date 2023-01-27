 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 27

  • 0
Basketball stock shot 1
Sentienl File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 8 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Bears Division

Lower Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:25 p.m.

Viola Division

Keystone Kraken vs. Susquehanna Stampede at Twin Ponds, 6:45 p.m.

West Shore vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, 9 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Shippensburg in Bison Open at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

SQUASH

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah vs. Mount St. Joseph at Wittenburg, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Messiah at Wheaton Invitational, 11 a.m.

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News