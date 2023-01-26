 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 26

Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

Duggan picks up points and later pins Shippensburg's Kevin Foxworth in a 54-12 dual meet victory for Boiling Springs wrestling.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at McDaniel, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

McDaniel at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Trinity at CV Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at Mount Union, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at CD East, 6:30 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.

