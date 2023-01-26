Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 26

BASKETBALL
Dickinson at McDaniel, 7 p.m.
McDaniel at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Trinity at CV Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Messiah at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at CD East, 6:30 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
