 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 24

  • 0
Basketball net stock
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at York, 8 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at State College, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

Northern at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Big Spring at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boiling Springs' Deion White wins by pin in wrestling dual vs. Shippensburg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News