Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 24

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Steel-High at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
