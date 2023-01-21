 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 21

Wrestling headgear

Mandy Roman's basket in the final seconds capped a 40-38 win for the Shamrocks over the rival Crusaders.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Swarthmore, 3 p.m.

Kutztown at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.

Wodemer at Messiah, 6 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson at Swarthmore, 1 p.m.

Kutztown at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.

Widener at Messiah, 4 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

L-L vs. Mid-Penn Showcase at Doe Run Elementary, Manheim

Cedar Cliff vs. Penn Manor, noon

Nonleague

East Juniata at Camp Hill, 12:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Fleetwood, 2:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Fleetwood at East Pennsboro, 2:30 p.m.

Trinity at York Catholic, 4 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

COLLEGIATE

Dickinson at Moravian Invitational 10 a.m.

Messiah at Houghton, 10 a.m.

Shippensburg in Gulden Invitational at Bucknell, 11 a.m.

SQUASH

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Virginia, 1 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson at Virginia, 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Swarthmore at Dickinson, 1 p.m.

York, Stevens, Stevenson at Messiah, 1 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Parkland at Cumberland Valley, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Messiah in MAC Championships at York, 10:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gannon, 11 a.m.

SCHOLASTIC

East Pennsboro in Blue and White Duals at Exeter, 9 a.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Trinity, 2 p.m.

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Berkeley Springs (WV), 10 a.m.

