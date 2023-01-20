 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 20

  • 0
Basketball net stock
Sentinel File

Local Schedule

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Jekot netted six points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the first half of the Eagles' Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin Friday night at the Eagle Dome.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 6:15 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC CPIHL

Bears Division

Central Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News