Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 20

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at CD East, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Palmyra at Red Land, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 6:15 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.
Photos: Cumberland Valley calms down on Carlisle for girls basketball victory
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!