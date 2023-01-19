 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 19

  • 0
Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

The Bubblers swept the Polar Bears in a Colonial dual meet.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7 p.m.

