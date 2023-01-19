Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 19

BASKETBALL
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7 p.m.
