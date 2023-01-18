Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 18

BASKETBALL
Messiah at Stevenson, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Messiah at Stevenson, 8 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Warwick vs. Keystone Kraken at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.
West Shore vs. Annville-Cleona at Klick-Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Dickinson at York, 6 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
CD East at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
