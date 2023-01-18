 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 18

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball stock photo

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at Stevenson, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Shippensburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

Messiah at Stevenson, 8 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

People are also reading…

Boiling Springs at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Viola Division

Warwick vs. Keystone Kraken at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.

West Shore vs. Annville-Cleona at Klick-Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Dickinson at York, 6 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News