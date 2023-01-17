Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 17

BASKETBALL
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Palmyra at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Ephrata, Mechanicsburg, Northeastern at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.
Elco at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at South Western, 7 p.m.
