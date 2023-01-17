 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 17

  • Updated
  • 0
Swimming stock
Sentinel File

The Eagles outlasted Carlisle 53-49 Friday night.

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

James Buchanan at Northern, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Ephrata, Mechanicsburg, Northeastern at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.

Elco at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at South Western, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the most iconic moments of the Australian Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News