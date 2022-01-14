 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 14

Basketball stock photo

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Altoona, ppd.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 8:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg, ppd.

Northern at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

CCAC West

New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Big Spring, ppd.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

CCAC West

New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Christian, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Bears Division

West Shore vs. Hempfield/Manheim Township at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Viola-Berks Crossover

Keystone Kraken vs. MExeter/Wilson/Wyomissing at body Zone, 6:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Carlisle, Red Land in the VA Showcase at Virginia Beach Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.

SQUASH

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at MIT, 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Edinboro at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.

Immaculata, Stevenson at Messiah, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Camp Hill in Jerry Mita Memorial Tournament at Pinellas Park, Florida, 2 p.m.

Carlisle in New Oxford Tournament, 5 p.m.

