Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 14

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Altoona, ppd.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 8:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Shippensburg, ppd.
Northern at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
CCAC West
New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Big Spring, ppd.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
CCAC West
New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Christian, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
CPIHL
Bears Division
West Shore vs. Hempfield/Manheim Township at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Viola-Berks Crossover
Keystone Kraken vs. MExeter/Wilson/Wyomissing at body Zone, 6:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle, Red Land in the VA Showcase at Virginia Beach Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.
SQUASH
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson at MIT, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Edinboro at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
Immaculata, Stevenson at Messiah, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
Camp Hill in Jerry Mita Memorial Tournament at Pinellas Park, Florida, 2 p.m.
Carlisle in New Oxford Tournament, 5 p.m.