Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 13

Basketball stock shot
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

Carlisle knocked off Northern 60-47 in a nonleague affair.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Viola Division

Pottstown vs. Keystone Kraken at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.

SQUASH

COLLEGIATE MEN

St. Lawrence at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

St. Lawrence at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Shippensburg at Edinboro, 1 p.m.

Messiah at Millersville, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Messiah at Budd Whitehill Duals, 10:30 a.m.

