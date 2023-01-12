Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 12

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson at Muhlenberg, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Trinity at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Northern at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Northern at CD East, 6:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:15 p.m.