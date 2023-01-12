 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 12

Swimming stock
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Muhlenberg, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Trinity at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Northern at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at CD East, 6:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:15 p.m.

