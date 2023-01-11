 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 11

Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Carlisle at Northern, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Northern at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Bears Division

Cumberland Valley vs. Elizabethtown/Middletown at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Viola Division

Central York vs. Keystone Kraken at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

