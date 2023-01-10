 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Jan. 10

Swimming stock
BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Ursinus at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Ursinus at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 5:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chamersburg, Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Northern, 5 p.m.

East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Big Spring at Trinity, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at Central York, 7 p.m.

