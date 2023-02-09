BASKETBALL
Dickinson at Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.
West Perry at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Wyomissing at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Messiah in MAC Championships at York, 9:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
Pennridge vs. Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Shikellamy vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Council Rock South, 6 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. La Salle College, 8 p.m.
Delaware Valley vs. Nazareth, 8 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. Spring-Ford, 8 p.m.
Canon McMillan vs. Chambersburg, 8 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Honesdale, 2 p.m.
United vs. Saucon Valley, 2 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge vs. West Perry, 2 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 2 p.m.
Berks Catholic vs. Canton, 4 p.m.
Brookville vs. Burrell, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame Green Pond, 4 p.m.
Reynolds vs. Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.
Photos: Central Dauphin defeats Cumberland Valley in District 3 Class 3A team wrestling final
Central Dauphin's Mike Beers, top, gets the pin on Cumberland Valley's Patrick Kehoe during their 160 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Gabe Belga, top, controls Central Dauphin's Brian Lange during their 152 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Jayant Bullett tries to escape the grip of Central Dauphin's Ryan Garvick during their 172 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Central Dauphin's Arthur Ruud, top, controls the leg of Cumberland Valley's Dayne Miller during their 189 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Bruscino, left, takes down Central Dauphin's Eli Poyer during their 215 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Bryce Beutler, bottom, tries to break free from Central Dauphin's Luke Nye during their 285 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Bryce Beutler, top, controls the wrist of Central Dauphin's Luke Nye during their 285 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Philip Montes, top, controls Central Dauphin's Thunder Beard during their 107 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Central Dauphin's Luke Hitchcock, top, gets the pin on Cumberland Valley's Owen Whittaker during their 114 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Mason Wickerham, left, controls the leg of Central Dauphin's Clayton Ferree during their 121 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Alex Tennis, right, grapples with Central Dauphin's Liam Flanagan during their 127 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Jake Mitchell, right, grapples with Central Dauphin's Dallas Schorr during their 133 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Waylon Kitzmiller, top, tries to break free from the grip of Central Dauphin's Gavin Reynolds during their 139 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ethan Whittaker, bottom, tries to break free from the grip of Central Dauphin's Matt Repos during their 145 pound match in the championship meet of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
