BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic vs. Trinity, 7:45 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Antietam, 4:15 p.m.
Linville Hill Christian vs. Greenwood, 12:45 p.m.
LaAcademia at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.
High Point Baptist at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at William Penn, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Central York, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, 6 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Millersburg, 2:30 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian 41, Linville Hill 33
York Catholic at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
West York vs. Manheim Central at Manheim Central Middle School, 7 p.m.
Trinity at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Photos: Trinity races past Bishop McDevitt for Mid-Penn Capital boys basketball title
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!