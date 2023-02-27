BASKETBALL
Oley Valley at Columbia, 7 p.m
Waynesboro at Reading, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg vs. Manheim Central at Doe Run Elementary, Manheim, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.
Octorara at Berks Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Warwick, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
High Point Baptist at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Harrisburg Christian, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Northern, 7 p.m.
Wyomissing at Berks Catholic, 6 p.m.
Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
William Penn at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Keystone Kraken vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 7:30 p.m.
