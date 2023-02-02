BASKETBALL
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Trinity, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
District 3 Team Tournament
Chambersburg vs. Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Wilson vs. Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.
Central York vs. Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Spring Grove vs. Conestoga Valley, 5 p.m.
Photos: Boiling Springs wrestling pulls away from Shippensburg on senior night
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!