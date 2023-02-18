BASEBALL
Messiah vs. Virginia Wesleyan at Methodist, 11 a.m.
Gannon at Shippensburg (2), noon
Messiah at Methodist, 2:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Haverford at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 3 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
Dickinson at Bryn Mawr, 1 p.m.
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 1 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
Stevens at Dickinson, noon
McDaniel at Messiah, 1 p.m.
Messiah at Scranton, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Messiah at Mary Washington (2), noon
SWIMMING
Dickinson in Centennial Conference Championships at Gettysburg, 10 a.m.
Shippensburg in PSAC Championships at York, 10 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dickinson, Messiah at Susquehanna Tune-Up, 10 a.m.
Messiah at Penn State Tune-Up, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
WRESTLING
Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m.
Big Spring, East Pennsboro, Trinity at Susquenita, 10 a.m.
Camp Hill at CD East, 10 a.m.
