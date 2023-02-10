BASEBALL
Shippensburg at Salem (WVa.) (2), 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 8 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
West Shore vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 9:15 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Shippensburg in Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston, 11 a.m.
Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fairmont State at Shippensburg (2), 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
Messiah in MAC Championships at York, 9:30 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Championships at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Elizabethtown at Messiah, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Kutztown, 7 p.m.
Hempfield Area vs. Central Mountain, 2 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. Bethlehem Catholic, 2 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Nazareth, 2 p.m.
Spring-Ford vs. Canon McMillan, 2 p.m.
Pennridge 35, Cumberland Valley 33
Council Rock South 37, Shikellamy 21
Delaware Valley 29, La Salle College 22
Chambersburg 39, Cathedral Prep 20
Second-round consolations
Pennridge vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.
Council Rock South vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.
Delaware Valley vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.
Chambersburg vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation winners vs. quarterfinal losers, 5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Saucon Valley, noon
Chestnut Ridge vs. Ft. LeBoeuf, noon
Berks Catholic vs. Brookville, noon
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Faith Christian, noon
Warrior Run 28, West Perry 22
Huntingdon 36, Reynolds 30
Second-round consolations
Honesdale vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m.
