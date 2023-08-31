CROSS COUNTRY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Berks Catholic, Bishop McDevitt, Delone Catholic, Lancaster Catholic, Trinity in Diocesan Invitational at York Catholic, 4:45 p.m.FIELD HOCKEY
Penn Manor at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
West Perry at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 8 p.m.
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
High Point Baptist at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Annville-Cleona, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
West Perry at Covenant Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
South Western at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Northern at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
