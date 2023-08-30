FIELD HOCKEY
Hanover at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at East Pennsboro, 7:45 p.m.
SOCCER
Susquenita at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at McDonogh, 4 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Northern, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Red Land at Middletown, 6 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Trinity, 6:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
