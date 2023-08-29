CROSS COUNTRY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Big Spring, East Pennsboro, Northern, Red Land in The Run for the Chocolate at Hershey, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
South Western at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Central York, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, 5:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at CD East, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Fairfield at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Red Land at South Western, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Northern at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Chambersburg at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at West Perry, 6:15 p.m.
