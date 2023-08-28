FIELD HOCKEY
Big Spring at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
At West Shore Country Club, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
Red Land at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Millersburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Northern at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle at Big Spring, 6 p.m.
Northern at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
