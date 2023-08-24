TODAY
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
At Colonial Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
At Colonial Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Northern at Conestoga Valley, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Northern at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Camp Hill at Newport, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Susquenita at West Perry, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
CD East at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Red Land at CD East, 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague Cumberland Valley at Central York, 4 p.m.
A team-by-team look at the 2023 high school football schedule for Sentinel-area teams
A look at high school football schedules for each team in The Sentinel's coverage area.
The 2023 varsity football schedule for the Boiling Springs Bubblers.
The 2023 varsity football schedule for the Carlisle Thundering Herd.
The 2023 varsity football schedule for the Cumberland Valley Eagles.
The 2023 varsity football schedule for the East Pennsboro Panthers.
The 2023 varsity football schedule for the Mechanicsburg Wildcats.
The 2023 varsity football schedule for the Shippensburg Greyhounds.
A week-by-week look at the 2023 high school football schedule with every matchup featuring 13 Sentinel-area teams.