TODAY
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Bishop McDevitt at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Thursday
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
At Colonial Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
At Colonial Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.
